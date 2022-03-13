Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID

Former President Barack Obama announced he has COVID in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

"I just tested positive for COVID," said Obama. "I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," he said. "It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."

COVID cases in the U.S. have been declining over the last couple of months. Mask mandates have been lifted around the country.

China, however, ordered a lockdown on Friday of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant.