Former San Francisco Giants pitcher dies at 31

article

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta died Sunday in a traffic accident in his native Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports.

He was 31.

Moronta's death was confirmed on social media early Monday morning by the Mexican Baseball League and by the Bravos de Leon, his former team in the league.

Moronta spent parts of seven seasons with four different major league teams, including four-plus seasons with the Giants, from 2017 to 2023.

He had also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN reported he played with the Los Angeles Angels before signing earlier this year with the Bravos de Leon, who released him last week.