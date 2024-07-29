Expand / Collapse search

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher dies at 31

Published  July 29, 2024 7:47am PDT
San Francisco Giants
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 09: San Francisco Giants Pitcher Reyes Moronta (54) pitching during the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants on July 9, 2018 at AT&amp;T Park in San Francisco, Ca. (Photo by Stephen Hopson/Icon S

Former San Francisco Giants pitcher Reyes Moronta died Sunday in a traffic accident in his native Dominican Republic, according to multiple reports. 

He was 31.

Moronta's death was confirmed on social media early Monday morning by the Mexican Baseball League and by the Bravos de Leon, his former team in the league.

Moronta spent parts of seven seasons with four different major league teams, including four-plus seasons with the Giants, from 2017 to 2023.

He had also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN reported he played with the Los Angeles Angels before signing earlier this year with the Bravos de Leon, who released him last week.