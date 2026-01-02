Former San Francisco nonprofit staffers charged with fraud

article

The Brief Two former staffers of a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization were charged with fraud in connection with an alleged kickback scheme that cost the city more than $115,000. The SFDA alleges Former Director of Operations of the Providence Foundation Kenisha Roach paid former client engagement manager Robert Lacy Jr. for contract work that was never performed.



Two former staffers of a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization were charged with fraud on Friday in connection with an alleged kickback scheme that cost the city more than $115,000.

What we know:

Former Director of Operations of the Providence Foundation Kenisha Roach, 41, pled not guilty to charges of misappropriation of public monies, grand theft and two counts of presenting a fraudulent claim. Former client engagement manager of the Providence Foundation Robert Lacy Jr., 47, pled not guilty to charges of grand theft, two counts each of presenting a false claim and use of incorrect contractor’s license with intent to defraud, and a misdemeanor count of contracting without a license.

The two are next scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 18.

The backstory:

According to court documents, an investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Task Force allegedly revealed that Roach intentionally approved over $115,000 in capital improvements to the Oasis Family Shelter to be performed by Lacy.

The improvements included an exterior paint project and the removal of deadbolt locks from residents’ rooms, but records show the work was never completed.

"Mr. Lacy allegedly knowingly presented invoices for payment later allegedly approved by Ms. Roach, who also allegedly knew the work had not been done," the SFDA's office said. "Payments from Providence were made to Mr. Lacy with money originating from the City."

The SFDA alleges that Lacy kept the money that was paid to him, and "personally sent Ms. Roach thousands of dollars in alleged kickbacks."

Although charges have been filed against Roach and Lacy, an investigation into the alleged corruption is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to call the SFDA Public Integrity Tip Line at 1-628-652-4444.