Former San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus' replacement to be appointed

San Mateo County supervisors voted 3 to 2 Tuesday night to appoint a new sheriff to replace ousted San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus rather than hold a special election.

What we know:

This comes after a ruling from a Superior Court judge earlier in the day that rejected former Sheriff Corpus' petition to halt the replacement process while she challenges her removal.

Supervisors held discussion and public comment Tuesday night on how to replace the sheriff. Some community members encouraged the board to turn to voters, while others said a special election would only do more harm to the county.

"The previous sheriff, Christina Corpus, has already cost our county millions upon millions of dollars in lawsuits. Hosting a special election would only add to that financial burden," said one public commenter, only identified as Caitlin.

Supervisors clashed over the issue. Those in favor of holding a special election argued that appointing a sheriff for the remaining three years of former Sheriff Corpus' term would undermine the county's democratic process.

Other supervisors argued that appointing a sheriff was the best way for the sheriff's department to heal and to move on quickly.

According to the county executive, applications will be open for the position until November 5th.

They will then hold at least one opportunity for the public to meet the final candidates before selecting one to become the new county sheriff by November 13.

The backstory:

Corpus was removed from office earlier this month by the Board of Supervisors in a unanimous decision. This followed the 42-page advisory opinion of a retired Santa Clara County judge who found Corpus violated conflict-of-interest laws and retaliated against deputies who challenged her authority.

None of these charges were criminal.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine if any laws were broken.

Following her removal, Corpus announced her retirement. Her law enforcement certification was also suspended.

Corpus maintained the move to oust her was biased and rushed.

Undersheriff Dan Perea has been serving as the acting sheriff in the interim.