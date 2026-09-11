Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli found liable in sexual abuse civil trial

The Brief Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli was found liable Friday for sexually abusing seven women over two decades. A Sonoma County civil jury ordered Foppoli to pay the survivors a combined $13 million in compensatory damages. A punitive damages phase is scheduled for Tuesday, which could result in additional penalties.



Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli was found liable Friday for sexually abusing seven women over nearly two decades. A jury ordered him to pay a total of $13 million in compensatory damages to the survivors.

The amounts ranged from $6,000 to $4,650,938.

The punitive damages phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Foppoli could be ordered to pay additional damages.

Allegations emerged in 2021

The backstory:

The allegations against Foppoli first became public in 2021, when multiple women accused him of physical and sexual abuse between 2002 and 2020.

Lead plaintiff attorney Traci Carrillo alleged that Foppoli used alcohol, drugs and his position of power and influence to take advantage of the women.

"It’s a serial pattern of predation. A predator. Predator acts on a variety of women using his position of power, influence," Carrillo said.

Following a wave of community backlash, Foppoli resigned as mayor.

Prior criminal investigations into the allegations did not result in charges or an indictment, leading to the 2021 civil lawsuit seeking damages.