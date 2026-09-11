Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli found liable in sexual abuse civil trial
WINDSOR, Calif. - Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli was found liable Friday for sexually abusing seven women over nearly two decades. A jury ordered him to pay a total of $13 million in compensatory damages to the survivors.
The amounts ranged from $6,000 to $4,650,938.
The punitive damages phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Foppoli could be ordered to pay additional damages.
Allegations emerged in 2021
The backstory:
The allegations against Foppoli first became public in 2021, when multiple women accused him of physical and sexual abuse between 2002 and 2020.
Lead plaintiff attorney Traci Carrillo alleged that Foppoli used alcohol, drugs and his position of power and influence to take advantage of the women.
"It’s a serial pattern of predation. A predator. Predator acts on a variety of women using his position of power, influence," Carrillo said.
Following a wave of community backlash, Foppoli resigned as mayor.
Prior criminal investigations into the allegations did not result in charges or an indictment, leading to the 2021 civil lawsuit seeking damages.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Sept. 11, 2026, verdict in the civil trial against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli at the Sonoma County Civil and Family Law Courthouse, as well as previous reporting.