Forward progress stopped on Dino Fire, blaze is 20% contained

Forward progress has been halted on a 30-acre fire burning Wednesday night on the easternmost side of Santa Clara County near Pacheco State Park, Cal Fire said at 9 p.m.

The fire is currently 20 percent contained.

Cal Fire first reported the blaze, dubbed the Dino Fire, at about 5:11 p.m., when it was at 3 acres near where east state Highway 152 intersects with Dinosaur Point Road.

Cal Fire has been using air and ground resources to tackle the fire.



