Foul play feared in search for missing woman in Santa Cruz County

The Brief The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in the search for a missing woman. The 35-year-old was last seen on Thursday. Investigators said "foul play may be involved," as they provided an update on the case.



Investigators in Santa Cruz County are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman who they fear may be a victim of foul play.

What we know:

Sheriff's officials said Danielle Staley was last seen on Thursday shortly before 11:30 p.m. near Rio Del Mar State Beach in Aptos.

Foul play feared

On Sunday, investigators provided an update on their search, saying, "New information indicates she may be at risk, and foul play may be involved."

In an email correspondence, a sheriff’s spokesperson told KTVU that the missing woman was with an "unknown group" at the beach where she was last seen.

"Staley’s personal belongings were found on the beach, and she has not been in contact with her family—behavior that is uncharacteristic and has raised additional concern," Sergeant Zach West explained.

Surveillance video requested

They went to make a request from the public for surveillance images to help them in the missing person’s case.

"If you live or work near Beach Drive, Rio Del Mar Boulevard, The Esplanade, or any nearby streets or pathways," the sheriff’s office posted on social media, adding, "Detectives are seeking to review surveillance footage from the area taken between November 5th and November 7th, 2025."

Staley is described as being blond, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and leopard-print leggings.

Officials said she is not from the area.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact Santa Cruz sheriff's investigators at 831-471-1121.