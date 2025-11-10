Missing 10-year-old San Francisco boy found, police say

article

Update: The 10-year-old boy was found, SFPD said, just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

San Francisco police on Monday issued an alert about a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police said on social media that Julian Davis was last seen at 6:15 a.m. on what appeared to be a security camera near Vasquez and Woodside avenues in the Forest Hill neighborhood. He was wearing red plaid pajamas.

Nothing else about his disappearance was mentioned.

Anyone who finds Davis was asked to call 911.