Neighbors living near San Francisco's Anchor Brewing company in Potrero Hill are complaining about a bad smell coming from the business.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the new owners of the brewery say the smell is coming from wastewater tanks that have been sitting stagnant since last year, when the brewery closed.

Cleanup crews have since torn down the old tanks and are cleaning up the area.

The owners expect to have the water and the smell removed within a week.

Anchor Brewing shut down last year and was bought by the family office of Chobani in May.

Chobani CEO and founder Hamdi Ulukaya said at the time that the deal marked a new beginning for Anchor Brewing, calling it an "optimistic opportunity to continue its 128-year legacy."