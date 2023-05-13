4 people injured in Oakland overnight shootings

The Oakland Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Saturday morning. The shootings, according to police, happened within a one-hour window.

The first two shootings appeared to happen simultaneously.

Police responded to the 1400 block of 34th Ave. near the Fruitvale District just after 2 a.m. Officers were called to the area following a ShotSpotter activation.

Once on scene officers located a victim who had at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and assisted, taking the victim to an area hospital for additional treatment. Police said the victim's current condition was not known.

In the same time frame, officers also responded to a shooting in the 7600 block of Holly St. in the Hegenberger neighborhood following a ShotSpotter activation. Those officers arrived to find a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics responded, provided aid and then transported the victim to an area hospital. That victim is currently listed in stable condition.

The third shooting happened about 10 blocks away on the 1600 block of 85th Ave. around 2:45 a.m. Arriving officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The fourth shooting victim was found on the 1500 block of Eighth Ave. near the Clinton neighborhood just after 3:15 a.m.

Neighbors who spoke with KTVU said the victim was a male who was shot a few blocks away.

"I’m surprised for this guy," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified for safety purposes. "He was getting off work and just wanting to come home. It’s sad that there are these night stalkers out here, hurting people."

When officers arrived at the apartment building, they found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and later released.

"I’m going to check on him in a few hours just to make sure he’s okay," said a neighbor. "He’s a good guy."

All four incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.