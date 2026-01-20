'Free America' walkouts reach Bay Area: Demonstrators demand end to ICE operations

The Brief Demonstrators across the Bay Area joined a nationwide walkout to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and ICE enforcement. About 100 students at James Lick High School walked out of class, while dozens gathered at San Jose City Hall to voice concerns over immigration actions and civil liberties. Protesters and local leaders said increased ICE activity has created fear in immigrant communities and called for an end to enforcement operations.



Demonstrators across the Bay Area on Tuesday joined a nationwide walkout protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and the actions of federal immigration agents.

Bay Area protests

What we know:

In San Jose, about 100 students at James Lick High School walked out of class to denounce the Trump administration and ICE. Also that day, dozens of demonstrators gathered at San Jose City Hall, holding signs denouncing what they called "authoritarian rule" and "ICE brutality."

"We are standing up to protest and demand respect in our community," said San Jose District 2 Councilmember Pamela Campos.

Immigration concerns

Many protesters said President Trump’s second term, along with increased ICE activity nationwide, has created a political and social crisis.

"We wouldn’t have this level of funding for ICE had it not been for a second Trump presidency," Campos said. "Right now, residents and Americans across the country are realizing their health care costs are skyrocketing, and ICE is the most well-funded department in this federal administration."

Campos said the city has barred ICE from operating on city-owned property, though those restrictions do not apply to private buildings.

Students fearful for loved ones

What they're saying:

Several miles away, students and some staff members at James Lick High School used part of the school day to march through their Alum Rock neighborhood.

"ICE was here in San Jose, and it had me, my friends and a lot of people I know on alert," said high school senior Erick Martinez.

Students said they fear immigration enforcement has created anxiety within their families and communities.

"I’m afraid my mom is going to get deported," said senior Angelina Alvinez. "How am I gonna go to school? How am I gonna participate in my activities knowing that she might not be at home?"

'Fighting for today' and tomorrow

Through chants and signs, demonstrators said immigrant communities are living in fear and called for an end to ICE operations nationwide.

"We’re fighting for today, we’re fighting for tomorrow, we’re fighting for a better future for everyone," Campos said.

Similar "Free America" walkouts and rallies were held across the Bay Area, including in San Francisco’s Civic Center and in El Cerrito.

Demonstrators said they believe Trump’s current term has been damaging to civil liberties and immigrant communities.