Freeway shooting in San Leandro leaves 1 hospitalized: CHP

By KTVU staff
San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol confirmed a freeway shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in San Leandro.

Authorities said a victim was shot around 2:15 p.m. eastbound on Interstate 580 near Grand Avenue and was taken to a hospital. No suspect was named. 

The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately known. 

The identity and condition of the victim were not given.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.