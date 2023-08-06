Freeway shooting in San Leandro leaves 1 hospitalized: CHP
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol confirmed a freeway shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in San Leandro.
Authorities said a victim was shot around 2:15 p.m. eastbound on Interstate 580 near Grand Avenue and was taken to a hospital. No suspect was named.
The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately known.
The identity and condition of the victim were not given.
