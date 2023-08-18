Expand / Collapse search

Freeway shooting reported on I-880 near Fremont

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Hayward
KTVU FOX 2
Police lights.

HAYWARD, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday on Interstate 880 near Fremont.

Officers with the CHP Hayward division were notified at 2:29 p.m. of a reported freeway shooting on northbound I-880, south of Decoto Road.

Responding officers located a victim, who did not sustain any injuries or damage to their vehicle.

The CHP said a suspect has not been identified and could not provide additional details on what led up to the shooting.

The agency is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the CHP Hayward office at (510) 489-1500.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect that the shooting occurred south of the Decoto Road exit, near Fremont, not Hayward.