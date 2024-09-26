Fremont homicide suspect surrenders in Pleasanton: police

article

A 47-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a Fremont homicide turned himself in on Friday at the Pleasanton Police Department.

Fremont police said Abbasin Hoshmand of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of murder, which they said was reported on Thursday about 4:40 p.m. in the 40400 block of Grimmer Boulevard.

Police found the victim – an unidentified man – on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Alameda County coroner on Friday said there was a press hold on identifying him.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, Fremont detectives said they were able to figure out that Hoshmand was likely the suspect, and "immediately began pursuing investigative leads" to find him, which led to other Bay Area cities.

Then, Hoshmand turned himself in early Friday morning, Fremont police said.

Pleasanton police turned him over to Fremont police, who added that they are still investigating what happened and a motive for the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900.



