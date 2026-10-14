San Jose high school trainer arrested for sexual battery, recording assault of teen

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The Brief The San Jose Police Department say an athletic trainer at a San Jose high school was arrested for the sexual battery of a minor under his care and recording the assault on his phone. Police say the assault happened on Oct. 8 when Kelvin Chiu assaulted a 16-year-old girl who was under his care for a sports-related injury. Police arrested the suspect the next day in Fremont, where the suspect lives.



Editor's note: Please be advised the details contained in this story involve the alleged sexual battery of a minor. The details may be disturbing to readers.

The San Jose Police Department says a Fremont man was arrested for the sexual battery of a teenager on a high school campus last week, which he allegedly recorded the assault on his cell phone.

High school athletic trainer arrested

Police say Kelvin Chiu, 31, of Fremont violated a 16-year-old girl who was under his care for a sports-related injury.

On Oct. 8 at around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the report of a sexual battery at a high school on the 5000 block of Mitty Way. Though police did not name the high school, maps show one high school on the street, Archbishop Mitty High School, a private Catholic school.

The victim of the assault told police, Chiu, an athletic trainer at the school, sexually battered her and recorded it on his phone.

A police task force for crimes against children obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home and car.

On Oct. 9, Chiu was located in Fremont and taken into custody. Police said child sex abuse material was found on the suspect's phone.

Chiu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for annoying or molesting a minor, sexual battery, and for production and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Police say there may be other victims

SJPD says the school's administration was notified and is fully cooperating with their investigation. However, because of Chiu's position of trust, they feel there may be more victims.

The Diocese of San Jose responded to our request for a statement. They confirmed Chiu is a member of the athletic training staff and that the victim's family notified the school that same evening. They said Chiu was placed on administrative leave immediately and will not be on campus.

"Our first concern is for the student and family, and for all of our students and families. We recognize the impact a situation of this nature may have on our students, and the school’s Counseling teams will be available to speak with students who may need additional support," Cynthia Shaw, director of communications for the Diocese, wrote in a statement.

In addition, the Diocese encouraged any potential victim-survivors to come forward to report historic or occurring improper conduct.

What you can do:

If you have information about this case or other potential cases involving the suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 and Detective Widmer #4581 of the San José Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Child Exploitation Detail (CED) Task Force via email: 4576@sanjoseca.gov , and 4581@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-4102.