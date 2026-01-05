Fremont man in his 90s charged with wife's murder

article

The Brief An elderly man accused of shooting and killing his wife has been charged with murder. The 93-year-old allegedly shot and killed his 86-year-old wife on Saturday. He apparently told police killing her was "necessary". The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said the suspect's arraignment is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m.



Elderly domestic violence

What we know:

Richard Hocking was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday. The D.A., Ursula Jones Dickson, said Hocking's charge includes a sentencing enhancement for the intentional use of a firearm.

According to the complaint, Hocking shot and killed his 86-year-old wife in Fremont on Saturday with "malice and aforethought."

The backstory:

Hocking, turned himself in to Fremont police just after midnight on Saturday.

Officers found Hocking at the police department parking lot in the 5000 block of Mowry Avenue. His wife was found in the front passenger seat of the car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

His wife, Patricia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Hocking was arrested immediately and provided a statement to the police. Police did not elaborate on his statement. He was then booked into jail.

KTVU has learned Hocking allegedly told police his wife's killing was necessary because she was struggling with health issues.

What's next:

Hocking will be arraigned on Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to the district attorney's office.

The Source The Alameda County District Attorney's Office, previous KTVU reporting.