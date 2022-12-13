Friends mourn 16-year-old Castlemont student shot dead in East Oakland

A 16-year-old boy shot and killed in East Oakland was a student at Castlemont High School, friends told KTVU.

Gilmer Lopez Perez and a friend were shot near 68th and Bancroft avenues at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.



Friends said the two victims left the scene in a van and ended up near 68th and Avenal avenues, not far from where the teen lived.



That's where Gilmer died. His friend was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A sidewalk memorial marks the spot where Gilmer was found.



"I really love him. He is really special guy for me," said Marina Godinez, a friend who considered herself to be his aunt. "We just always give a hug each other. I really love him and now I'm feeling so bad, so my heart broke in pieces."



Friends told KTVU they don't know why he was shot, whether he was targeted or hit at random.

In a separate homicide, a man was shot and killed near East 16th Street and Seminary Avenue at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

"Every homicide is tragic. I've said many times that it hurts our community even more when it's a juvenile, a young person," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

"It affects, obviously our community, it affects the family, it also affects his school and those that knew him. And so we really wrap our arms around the Oakland Unified School District during these types of incidents," the chief said,



In a statement, the district said in part that it's "devastated by the death of one of our beloved students. It hurts even more knowing that it was the result of senseless street level violence. The violence must stop."

Godinez said, "Whoever did this to him, so this person has to go to the jail because that's not fair."



