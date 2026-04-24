From Gaza to the Bay Area: A young girl’s journey of healing

The Brief Layan, a Palestinian teen, is now at a healthy weight and has undergone several life-saving surgeries. The injuries were the result of a bomb that struck Layan’s school in Gaza. Her mother noted dozens of Layan’s classmates were killed in the blast. Layan still faces a series of surgeries. While she and her family cannot return to Gaza at this time, they plan to move to Egypt by the summer to begin the next chapter of their lives.



In August, a 14-year-old Palestinian child who arrived in the Bay Area from Gaza last August, was only 41 pounds. Now there is a happy update on Layan, who came here in desperate need of life-saving medical treatment.

Survival and recovery

With the help of local doctors, and a host family that has taken her in, in Sunnyvale – Layan is now at a healthy weight and has undergone several life-saving surgeries.

She had suffered from severe burns and a traumatic leg injury, and was one of several children brought to the United States for medical care.

A community of support

The nonprofit HEAL Palestine coordinated Layan's travel and medical care while she stayed with her host family. Resident Ghaida Faour says hosting the family has been a way to share her blessings with those less fortunate.

While Layan originally dreamed of becoming a teacher, her experience with local medics inspired her to pursue a career as a doctor.

The trauma of the past year has not only changed Layan’s physical health but also her aspirations. After months of watching the doctors who saved her life, her goal has shifted.

"A doctor," Layan said with a laugh. "I want to be a doctor. Like the doctor who treated me. He helps a lot."

She and her family plan to move to Egypt this summer to continue her journey.

Looking forward to the future

Today, Layan looks much different from the frail girl who arrived at the airport.

"I feel a lot of joy and excitement," Layan said. When asked how she feels now, after months of recovery, she beamed. "So happy, so happy."

HEAL Palestine has helped dozens of Palestinian children travel to the U.S. for specialized medical care.

"It’s good to help others," Faour said. "We are in a much better place than so many people around the world. To share this blessing with others is the least we can do."

A painful journey

Layan’s journey has been marked by immense physical pain. Her mother said she underwent 21 surgeries in Gaza before even reaching California, where she has since undergone three additional procedures.

The injuries were the result of a bomb that struck Layan’s school in Gaza. Her mother noted dozens of Layan’s classmates were killed in the blast.

Her recovery has required a team, including plastic surgeons, burn specialists, and dietitians. Dr. Mohammad Subeh, a San Jose-based physician with HEAL Palestine, who first met Layan while working in Gaza, said the focus is now shifting toward the future.

"One of the most important things long term is not to just treat what is in front of us... but to address the mental health impact of what they experienced," Subeh said.

Layan still faces a series of surgeries. While she and her family cannot return to Gaza at this time, they plan to move to Egypt by the summer to begin the next chapter of their lives.

The Source Interview with Layan, Sunnyvale resident Ghaida Faour, HEAL Palestine and Layan's doctors.

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