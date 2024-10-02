Fruitvale, Lake Merritt BART stations closed

The Fruitvale and Lake Merritt BART stations closed Wednesday night, with the closure of the Fruitvale Station due to a major medical emergency, the agency first announced at 9:05 p.m.

The reason for the Lake Merritt Station closure, which was announced at 9:50 p.m., has not been released by BART.

Major delays exist in the system on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions.

There is no BART train service between West Oakland, 12th Street, and Coliseum stations.

A/C Transit buses are available to assist riders.