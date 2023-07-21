Expand / Collapse search

Fundraiser planned this weekend for ice cream vendor robbed at gunpoint in Oakland

By Kiley Russell
Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - A fundraiser for an ice cream vendor in Oakland's Fruitvale District is scheduled for Saturday in the wake of a street robbery in which thieves made off with the man's hard-earned cash, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. 

Don Juan, 80, was robbed of $120 at gunpoint Monday in the 3900 block of East 18th Street by two men while he was selling ice cream out of his pushcart, county fire officials said. 

The money he raises by selling sweet treats pays his living expenses and also helps support his autistic son in Peru, fire officials said, adding that the man has been robbed multiple times this year. 

The "Buy Him Out" event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at 3080 E. Ninth St. in Oakland. 

"The community wants to let him know he is not alone," ACFD said in a news release about the event.

