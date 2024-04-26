Funeral for OPD officer Jordan Wingate

A funeral will be held Friday for a fallen Oakland police officer, who died after being on life support for almost six years.



Officer Jordan Wingate in 2018 was responding to a report of suspicious persons at the Port of Oakland.

A car collided with his patrol SUV while the 23-year-old officer was on the way to the scene, causing it to crash into a parked big rig.

He died earlier this month.

He was the 55th Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty.

Before the 11 a.m. funeral, Oakland police will hold a procession, escorting his casket to the 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley.



