Funeral for OPD officer Jordan Wingate
OAKLAND, Calif. - A funeral will be held Friday for a fallen Oakland police officer, who died after being on life support for almost six years.
Officer Jordan Wingate in 2018 was responding to a report of suspicious persons at the Port of Oakland.
A car collided with his patrol SUV while the 23-year-old officer was on the way to the scene, causing it to crash into a parked big rig.
He was the 55th Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty.
Before the 11 a.m. funeral, Oakland police will hold a procession, escorting his casket to the 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley.