Gang rivalry, graffiti tag dispute to blame for Concord stabbings, police say

Police in Concord say a dispute between rival gang members over graffiti tags is to blame for a double stabbing last week.

Rival Gangs

The backstory:

On May 6, officers responded to the area of Willow Pass Road and Market Street on the report that two people had been stabbed. Police at the time of the stabbing said the victims were two men. The victims were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries. They were last said to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Graffiti dispute

In a news release on Thursday, the Concord Police Department said they determined the motive behind the stabbings stemmed from a graffiti tagging dispute.

The alleged attackers are brothers from Fairfield, police said. The suspects are identified as 25-year-old Cristian Cobos and 22-year-old Ramon Cobos.

Arrests made, charges filed :

The two brothers were arrested on Tuesday with assistance from the Fairfield Police Department, Concord P.D. said. Detectives with Concord P.D. had secured a search warrant in Fairfield.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed attempted murder charges against both suspects on Wednesday.

The Source The Concord Police Department