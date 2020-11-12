Gas leak, fire in San Francisco forces evacuations

A gas leak in San Francisco prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:03 p.m. in the area of Fulton Street. The 1000 block of Fulton was evacuated, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the gas leak also started a fire between Pierce and Steiner streets, which was expected to go out by turning off the gas. No structures were damaged, the department tweeted.

One adult had suffered a minor injury, according to the fire department.