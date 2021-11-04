Gas leak forces evacuations, closure of De Anza Boulevard in Cupertino

article

A major thoroughfare in Cupertino is closed late Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The gas leak is on De Anza Boulevard, a fire department spokesperson said. The southbound lanes of De Anza Boulevard are closed between Mariani Avenue and Stevens Creek Boulevard.

Four office buildings were evacuated.

Pacific Gas & Electric clamped the leak at around 6:40, fire officials said. Southbound De Anza was estimated to reopen at 7:30 p.m.

The fire department said city workers, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and PG&E remain at the scene.

It is not known what caused the leak.

KTVU contributed to this story.

