Georgia captain's COVID-related death leaves sheriff's department 'heartbroken'

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Captain Mike Garigan died Sunday from COVID-19-related medical complications. (Gordon County Sheriff's Office) (Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is "heartbroken" after the death of a veteran deputy connected to COVID-19.

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported the news about Captain Michael "Mike" Garrigan's death Sunday morning, saying that he died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

According to Ralston, Garrigan worked with the Sheriff's Office for over 30 years as a deputy, detective, and more positions. Garrigan most recently was the commander of the Jail Division.

 "He rose steadily through the ranks, and was decorated on numerous occasions for bravery and excellent police work," Ralston said.

Garrigan also worked as the DARE coordinator for several years in the 1990s, a job that let him be a positive influence to hundreds of children whom he met and taught.

"He was a fighter. He was known for his love of sports, and he dedicated countless hours to coaching young people’s teams," Ralston said. "Mike loved children. He loved people."

Ralston described the fallen officer as a "dedicated peace officer, devoted Christian, and a loving family man." 

"My staff and I loved Mike and we will miss him very much," he said.

Officials are asking you to keep Garrigan's family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

