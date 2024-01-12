German shepherd shot through her snout in San Jose

article

A German shepherd survived being shot through her snout in San Jose. The 10-month-old dog's jaw was shattered by a single bullet that went through her paw and exited her body, animal care and services officials say.

San Jose Animal Care and Services shared photos of the dog and said she was brought into their care on Thursday.

San Jose Police Department received calls of gunshots near McKee Road, followed by yelping. When animal service officers arrived, they found the dog in rough shape.

"Somebody had pointed a pistol as the dog approached from the muzzle, fired a shot, then passed through the sinus cavity, exited the lower mandible where it shattered the jaw bone. Bullet continued and shattered one of the digits on the on the front foot," said Dr. Elizabeth Kather, the animal shelter's medical director.

Dr. Kather said the bullet, fortunately, did not hit any major organs or blood vessels.

The medical staff jumped into action, stabilizing the dog, who they've named ‘Marley'.

Marley was awake and walking on Friday and remains in good spirits, though, her wounded jaw is making it difficult to eat.

The staff said they've been able to feed her baby food, chicken and French fries.

San Jose police are investigating the crime and looking for any surveillance video of the area.

"It's sad to see what some people are capable of doing to these animals. Kind of drives us because these are the ones that don't have anyone to help them. That's rewarding about working here at an animal shelter, we're here for them. They don't have an owner or someone who can provide them the care they need," said Kather.

Marley is going to require a specialist to perform surgery to repair her jaw. And that is going to cost more than $8,000.

The shelter is asking the community to help any way they can.

