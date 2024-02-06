Giant 49ers helmet diplayed at the Sphere in Las Vegas as Super Bowl excitement builds

article

One of Las Vegas’s hottest new venues is helping to spread the excitement of Super Bowl LVIII with stunning, bigger-than-life images promoting the big game and the big players that will face off on Sunday.

Dynamic displays featuring a 49ers’ helmet, as well as that of the Kansas City Chiefs’ illuminated the Vegas skyline as they were splashed onto the Sphere’s fully programmable LED exterior known as the Exosphere.

The Exosphere has been billed as the largest LED screen on Earth, consisting of some 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart.

"Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors – creating a vivid landmark on the Las Vegas skyline," Sphere officials said.

Sphere Entertainment Co. and the National Football League on Sunday announced their partnership to showcase custom Super Bowl content throughout the week.

"There won’t be a better place for the League and our family of official NFL partners to display their creative and message the thousands of fans descending upon Las Vegas for the biggest annual sports event in the world," said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for club business, international and league events.

On Tuesday, the Exosphere illuminated a countdown video to add to the building anticipation leading to Sunday’s game.

To celebrate the long history of the game, content will also include a vibrant display of all 57 Super Bowl rings. Fans on the ground will have an opportunity to pose in front of their favorite team’s ring, according to Sphere officials.

"The Super Bowl and Sphere are two globally recognized brands, and together will showcase the power of this unparalleled digital canvas to bring fans together around Super Bowl LVIII," said Sphere Entertainment Senior Vice President Brand Strategy & Creative Development Guy Barnett.

The Sphere opened in September at the Venetian Resort. The futuristic entertainment arena debuted by hosting superstar rock band U2 for its U2:UV Achtung Baby Live residency.

"In the short amount of time since its opening, Sphere has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in Las Vegas," O'Reilly said, "and we’re thrilled about this collaboration in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII."



This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.