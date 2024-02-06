'He's always been a winner': Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes has high praise for 49ers Brock Purdy

article

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had nothing but high praise for his Super Bowl counterpart, Brock Purdy, on Monday during opening night to kick off the festivities leading up to Sunday’s big game in Las Vegas.

Mahomes, 28, often a part of the discussion of best NFL quarterbacks, called the San Francisco 49ers second-year QB "a winner," who has what it takes.

"He’s done a great job these last two years that he's played," Mahomes said, adding, "He does a great job extending plays, he does a great job making the throws."

The Chiefs' two-time MVP also said he’s followed Purdy's performance from when he was in college.

"I didn't play him when he was at Iowa state, but when he was at Iowa State playing against my Red Raiders, he was winning. He's always been a winner," Mahomes said.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, Californi Expand

The 24-year-old Purdy, who's poised to potentially become the second-youngest starting quarterback ever to win the Super Bowl, (after then 23-year-old Ben Roethlisberger, who won with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006) was also praised for his bold style of play.

"It's not always the flashy plays. It's, ‘Can you go out there and win?’" Mahomes asked, adding, "He does both: the flashy and he wins football games."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.