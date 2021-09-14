Giant Sequoias threatened by a pair of new California wildfires

A pair of fires burning in Central Valley are dangerously close to some of California's most cherished landmarks.

Started by lightning last Thursday, the Colony and Paradise fires have been edging closer to the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, according to park officials.

The giant forest includes the General Sherman Tree in Three Rivers, which is considered the largest living thing on Earth.

The fires have been elevated to one of the state’s highest firefighting priorities.

Park officials said that the fires, which totaled just over 3,000 acres Tuesday morning, had a huge potential for growth because of their remote locations in dry terrain.

Park