Giants greats including Willie Mays, fans honor the life of Orlando Cepeda

The Giants celebrated the life of Orlando Cepeda ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres. The late Willie Mays even honored his friend he called a "little brother."

Baseball greats and fans gathered to remember him during Fiesta Gigantes, the annual celebration of Hispanic culture that was Cepeda's favorite event.

The Hall-of-Famer died in June at the age of 86. He was known as the "Baby Bull" and was one of Major League Baseball's first Puerto Rican stars, debuting in 1958 when the Giants came to San Francisco.

He was one of the leading sluggers of his time, hitting 379 home runs. He was the unanimous choice for Most Valuable Player in 1967.

"Orlando is a great favorite of mine. I even tried to get that same hitch in my swing that he had, that kind of golf swing," said longtime Giants fan Steve Eigenberg. "Orlando was a winner. And he didn’t push that fact, you could recognize it though. He was a quiet leader, but I think he had a profound effect on every team he was ever with. And the Giants were so lucky to have had him."

Cepeda's family and friends were in attendance, wearing his classic accessory - a Panama hat.

And Giants legends like Barry Bonds, Juan Marichal and Dusty Baker were on the field to say their final goodbyes.

Cepeda died just 10 days after Willie Mays, but Mays had learned of Cepeda's failing health and left a statement about his longtime friend.

In the statement, Mays said he met Cepeda when he was a 17-year-old bat boy in Puerto Rico when Mays played winter ball on a team with Roberto Clemente, Valmy Thomas, Buster Clarkson and Bob Thurman.

"Sometimes the kid caught balls Clemente and I would throw in from the outfield. You could just feel how much he loved the game. He grew up fast. Four years later he'd be my Giants teammate."

Mays continued, "He was a kid playing with men and learning how to become one."

He ended the statement by saying, "He will always be my little brother. You always look after your little brother, even after they grow. So long, kid."

Those in the stands lucky enough to have known Cepeda personally remember him as so much more than a fantastic player and humanitarian.

"(He was) a wonderful human being," said Mauricio Arce, who was Cepeda's family photographer over the years. "He always took care of us, treated me like a family member. That was one of the great virtues of Orlando."

"(He was) very giving, very lovable and always gave great advice," said Daniel Rodriguez, a friend of one of Cepeda's sons. "We miss him."