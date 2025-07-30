Former Golden State Warriors point guard among 5 arrested for illegal gambling operation

article

The Brief Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was listed as a defendant in a federal indictment released Wednesday. All six defendants are accused of operating an illegal gambling business. The operation allegedly took place at Arenas' former Encino mansion.



Federal authorities announced Wednesday that former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, along with five others, including a suspected high-level member of an Israeli transnational organization crime group, were arrested for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business at Arenas' mansion in the San Fernando Valley.

Arenas faces multiple charges

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's office announced that Arenas was charged with multiple counts listed as conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to federal investigators.

Federal officials allege the illegal operation was conducted at Arenas' mansion in the Encino area.

The 43-year-old "No Chill" podcast host, who also goes by "Agent Zero," is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

Gilbert Arenas #0 of the Washington Wizards (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Five others charged

Along with Arenas, the federal indictment also lists the following defendants:

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a.k.a. "Giora," of Woodland Hills; a suspected organized crime figure from Israel;

Evgenni Tourevski, 48, a.k.a. "Eugene," of Tarzana;

Allan Austria, 52, a.k.a. "Elica," of West Hills;

Yarin Cohen, 27, a.k.a. "YC," of Tarzana; and

Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana.

They are each charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business.

More details about the allegations

Dig deeper:

The indictment that was unsealed Wednesday alleges that from Sept. 2021 to July 2022, the six defendants engaged in operating an illegal gambling business at Arenas' Encino home. Arenas is accused of renting out his mansion to host the high-stakes poker games that were allegedly illegal.

Women were allegedly brought in to serve drinks, give massages, and engage in sexual activities with poker players.

A seventh defendant, listed as 51-year-old Arthur Kats, reportedly staged the home to host the games and connected rent on Arenas' behalf.

Any possible charges against Kats were not listed in the indictment.

Meanwhile, federal authorities allege Gershman, Tourevski, Austria and Cohen managed the "Pot Limit Omaha" poker games.

In addition, Gershman is accused of hiring young women to serve drinks, provide messages and offer companionship to the poker players in exchange for tips.

Krachun is the suspected "chip runner" who paid the operation's employees.

Gershman accused in a separate investigation

Gershman, an Israeli citizen, was charged along with 35-year-old Valentina Cojocari over an alleged sham marriage. The two have been charged with three counts of committing marriage fraud and making a false statement on an immigration document.

The two are accused of lying on their U.S. immigration forms, in which Gershman answered "no" to engaging in illegal gambling.

Rough year for the Arenas family

Arenas' arrest marks another event in what's been a challenging year for the Arenas family.

After surviving a fiery crash, Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, suffered a devastating knee injury that will require surgery.

RELATED:

What's next:

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum of five years in federal prison for each count.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations' Northridge Office, the Los Angeles Police Department's Crime Division – Transnational Organization Crime Section, and the IRS Criminal Investigation.

The backstory:

Arenas is a three-time NBA All-Star who played for 11 seasons, notably for the Washington Wizards from 2003-2010.

He played college ball at the University of Arizona and led the Wildcats to the 2001 NCAA men's basketball championship game.