Gilroy couple arrested on human trafficking charges, forcing employee to work long hours

Santa Clara prosecutors say a South Bay couple committed a heinous crime, all in the name of saving a few dollars.

“They are very savvy business people, who exploited their workers,” said Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Patrick Vanier, who works in the office’s Human Trafficking Unit.

At an arraignment Monday in Superior Court, Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66-years-old, were charged with human trafficking and wage theft of at least four employees.

The case against the couple began in February, while California Alcoholic Beverage Control officers conducted a compliance inspection the Mann’s two Gilroy liquor stores.

“They happened to come across a situation they didn’t feel looked right. They noticed it looked like someone was sleeping in the back of the store. In unhealthy conditions,” said John Carr, a spokesman for the Calif. Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Over several months, the agents noticed one employee never left the store because he was locked inside at night. They said he slept on a mattress, and washed himself in a mop sink. Investigators say another three employees were targets of abuse, with threats of deportation as the key tool for control. Investigators say the four victims were not paid the appropriate wages.

“It’s prevalent everywhere. And I’m not surprised at all,” said Ruth Siler Taube, of the South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking.

She said the story of immigrants coming to America for a better life and being victimized in this way is all too common.

“It’s greed and it’s people who have no concern for other human beings either,” said Taube. Added Vanier, “This case is the first step forward in identifying businesses that are behaving badly.”

While the Mann’s await the next step in the legal process, prosecutors say their investigation continues for more potential victims.