The Brief The Gilroy Garlic Festival returns July 25 after a six-year hiatus. Tickets are sold out. The event is taking place for the first time in six years after a deadly mass shooting in 2019.



The Gilroy Garlic Festival kicks off this week and tickets are already sold out.

It's been six years since the last festival

What we know:

The festival begins on July 25, marking its return for the first time in six years after a deadly mass shooting in 2019.

Three people were killed, and 19 others were injured in 2019 when a gunman opened fire before turning the gun on himself.

Greg Bozzo, the mayor of Gilroy, said he doesn't want a negative event to take away from the festival that has brought the community together for decades.

The festival runs through July 27 at Gilroy Gardens.

Tickets have been on sale since April 19 and had to be purchased in advance.

"This year’s festival will be a limited-capacity experience, welcoming up to 3,000 pre-sold ticketed guests per day," the association said in a statement.

In the past, more than 100,000 guests attended the festival.

Parking passes are still available to purchase on their website.