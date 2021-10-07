Girl, 15, fatally shot in Oakland road-rage incident, police say

An Oakland girl was fatally shot Wednesday night in a road-rage incident, becoming the 109th homicide victim of the year in the East Bay city.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near 51st and Bancroft avenues in East Oakland.

The 15-year-old girl was riding in the car with her uncle when they became involved in a road-rage incident, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Armstrong said arguing ensued between two cars and shots were fired into the vehicle that the teenager was riding in. She was struck several times and driven to Highland Hospital by her relative where she later died.

Authorities have little information on a possible suspect, but described the suspect vehicle as an Acura.

The killing brings the number of homicides in Oakland so far this year to 109, the total number of slayings in the city in 2020, including justifiable homicides.

"We cannot arrest our way out," Armstrong said, adding later, "This is not just a police issue. Violence is a community issue."

Armstrong became emotional when reflecting on the 15-year-old's death as he has two daughters of his own. He began the briefing, as is his custom, with a moment of silence to honor the city's homicide victims this year.

"How many times do we have to cry out to you? How many times do we have to say we are in a moment of crisis?" Armstrong questioned.

Earlier this week, police were investigating the homicide of local activist and another shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland.