Man killed, woman hurt in Oakland home invasion, police say

One person was killed and another was wounded in what police are calling a home invasion in East Oakland.

Police tell KTVU that officers received a report just before 11:30 Friday night, about gunfire at Monticello Avenue, near Walnut Street in the Maxwell Park neighborhood.

Officers found two people, a man and a woman, had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries, while the male victim died at the scene.

Authorities say it appears the shooter had broken into the home.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene and are now following up on the case.

Police say this was Oakland's 105th homicide of the year.

Neighbors at the scene described hearing some chaotic moments outside, but were not sure what was happening.

Police confirm sideshow activity in the area, including near 106th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard, as well as Spruce Street and Park Boulevard. However, they have not officially connected the sideshows to the homicide. Police said they were simultaneously working "multiple critical incidents" during this timeframe.

Authorities have not disclosed the condition of the woman, or a description of the shooter.

The district is represented by City Councilman Loren Taylor who is planning to launch his mayoral campaign Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the double shooting, is asked to call Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

