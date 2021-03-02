Girl, 5, hurt in crash involving ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid 'likely has permanent brain damage,' lawyer says

article

A 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash involving then-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid "likely has permanent brain damage," an attorney for the child’s family said Tuesday.

Tom Porto appeared on ABC’s "Good Morning America" and gave the update on Ariel Young. The girl was in a coma for several days before waking up.

"She’s awake, which is a huge development. She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking – it’s a sad, sad, sad story," Porto said.

The crash occurred near Arrowhead Stadium days before the Chiefs left for Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl LV. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was the team’s outside linebackers coach and was placed on administrative leave before his contract expired and was let go.

Kansas City police were still investigating the crash, but Porto said he would be pushing for serious charges to come down on Reid.

"We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive," Porto said. "We don’t have the toxicology back, I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit."

Reid has not commented on the crash.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when the driver struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt and two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station.

Reid told responding officers that he had been drinking and was on a prescription for Adderall.

Ariel and another 4-year-old were injured. The other child’s injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007 and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2008.

A GoFundMe set up for Ariel and her family has raised more than $500,000. Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was among those who donated.