Glass Fire continues to consume; 4th person killed in Zogg Fire

article

As the Glass Fire continued to eat up earth and rip through buildings in Napa and Sonoma counties, a deadly fire further north became even deadlier.

On Thursday morning, the Glass Fire had scorched 80 square miles of land, including damaging or destroying about 400 structures. It was 2% contained.

And about 150 miles away in Shasta County, the sheriff said a man who had been evacuated with severe burns from the Zogg Fire died at a hospital on Tuesday.

He was the fourth person killed by the blaze that has spread to neighboring Tehama County.

The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California. Fire-related deaths total 30.

Weather conditions on Thursday are not expected to be favorable toward firefighting. The National Weather Service is predicting searing hot temperatures.