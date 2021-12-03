Glide takes children on charitable Christmas shopping spree in San Francisco

Christmas came early for some 90 children in GLIDE's Janice Mirikitani Family and Childcare Center program who entered the Old Navy flagship store in downtown San Francisco Friday night.

It was almost sounded like Santa's workshop, as the children went up to the top floor and moved between special tables, busy and bustling with tiny hands hard at work creating cards and crafts for people they love.

"I was making one for my mom 'cause I love her," said Kymari Lang, a fifth grader who made a card for his mom and his teacher ‘Mr. J.’ "He's always nice to me and he always has my back."

"He's a good kid. I like him. And he brings me good spirit," said Jomoke "Mr. J" Tutashinnea, as he received the card from Kymari, "He's really athletic. He really has a lot of energy...It's my passion working with kids."

Old Navy staff hosted children in Glide's Janice Mirikitani Family and Childcare Center. The children received $100 for a shopping spree, choosing things online to pick up.

"What I really like about this is that actually to have the Christmas spirit," said one of the children Moises Silva.

It's a spirit of joy and giving.

"This year was a celebration of resiliency, because for the past two years we have really had a hard time," said Lanie Igtanloc, director of the Glide Janice Mirikitani Family, Youth and Childcare Center.

GLIDE staff say 93% of their center's families lost income this year because of the pandemic.

The children shared what's most important to them this holiday season.

"Being with my family," said Karely Vazquez, a fifth grader, "They're nice, and I love them."

Luis Sanchez, 18, understands what this event means. He is a teaching assistant at GLIDE now, but when he was a child, he was one of the kids on the annual shopping spree.

"Growing up in a family where they worked double but living paycheck to paycheck not having enough for gifts and stuff like that, it was something that helped during Christmastime," said Sanchez, "It kind of gives me a nostalgic type of feeling."

Before they left the store Friday night, the children lined up to see Santas helpers. Staff dressed in elf clothes handed out shopping bags with items the children previously had selected online.

Glide says they were able to help 90 children get these gift bags and have this experience. They hope to have as many or more next year.

Glide Janice Mirikitani Family Youth and Childcare Center

