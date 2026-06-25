Golden Gate Bridge July 4 historic fireworks display

The Brief The Golden Gate Bridge will be home to a July 4 fireworks display from the towers and the east side at 9:30 p.m. as San Francisco's only fireworks show this year. This will be the third time in history that the Golden Gate Bridge will be lit up with fireworks. The Golden Gate Bridge will be fully closed to traffic shortly before until shortly after the display, as well as several other closures taking place for pedestrians and bicyclists.



For the third time in history, the Golden Gate Bridge will be lit up with fireworks on July 4 to celebrate the momentous 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Historic fireworks showcase

What we know:

This will be San Francisco's sole fireworks show this year. The free display will start at 9:30 p.m.

The best spots?

Crissy Field, Marin Green, Pier 39 and Northern Embarcadero, including Fisherman’s Wharf.

Note: The Crissy Field parking lot will be closed to the public from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday. The same applies to the Marina Green parking lot.

The city recommends taking public transit, getting there well before 9:30 p.m., and dressing in layers as the weather could be windy and cold after dark.

On the flip side, don’t bother stopping by Ocean Beach, the Ferry Building or the Embarcadero waterfront.

The views there won't be as good or not visible at all.

Golden Gate Bridge closure and access

What they're saying:

Also, important note for drivers: The Golden Gate Bridge will be fully closed to traffic shortly before and after the display.

In addition, for pedestrians, the city noted that the east sidewalk of the bridge will be partially closed in the days leading up to the show.



All parking lots at the south end of the bridge will be closed July 4 from 11 a.m. until the end of the fireworks show.

The bridge is expected to reopen to cars after the conclusion of the fireworks display, but the city said to expect delays before the bridge reopens.