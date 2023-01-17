Good news Bay Area: The weather will dry up this week

It's almost over.

After relentless rounds of storms to pummel California since just after Christmas, the Bay Area will soon see some sunny relief.

Tuesday will see clouds and a bit of evening rain. Wednesday will be mostly dry with a quick storm expected for the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. And the wet weather should wrap up by Thursday morning for the foreseeable future, meteorologists predict.

"We just have one more system tomorrow night," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

Paulson said this weekend will be clear and sunny – and skiing conditions will be excellent.

The storm systems have ravaged the state, with roads buckling, homes flooding and landslides blocking safe passage.

Still, this isn't the rainiest system on record in the Golden State.

There have been floods and heavy rains dating at least back to 1862.