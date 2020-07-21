Good Samaritan helps rescue man off burning boat in Lake Tahoe

A good Samaritan helped the US Coast Guard to rescue a man from a boat that caught fire out on Lake Tahoe, some of which was captured on video.

This footage, recorded on Monday by Seaman Ryan Estrada for the Coast Guard District 11, shows the boat engulfed in flames on the lake.

The Coast Guard said the person, who was not named, was nearby and helped rescue a 43-year-old man from the burning boat.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said a Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection crew arrived on scene shortly after and put out the fire before the boat sunk in 21 feet of water.