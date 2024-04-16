'Googlers against Genocide' protest in Sunnyvale

About three dozen Google employees on Tuesday in front of the company’s Cloud headquarters in Sunnyvale.

They took their complaints directly to the office of CEO Thomas Kurian.

Demonstrators occupied his office in Building 4 and read a list of demands.

Organizers say Google must end Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion contract for Cloud services that provide facial recognition, big data analysis, and object tracking, to name a few.

They say this technology can be used by the IDF in its war against Hamas being fought in Gaza.

"We demand an end to the contract Project Nimbus," Emaan Hasseem said. "We demand Google execs drop Project Nimbus now. And we also demand that Google protect their Arab, Palestinian and Muslim workers who have been speaking out against Project Nimbus who have been facing harassment, suppression, retaliation, at work."

Demonstrators concede there’s no proof Project Nimbus is being used against the civilian population in Gaza.

But they believe it could, and want the contract canceled.

