Gordon Ramsay hurt in bike accident: 'Lucky to be here'

article

Warning: The bruise in Chef Gordon Ramsay’s video below is graphic.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is "lucky to be here" after a bicycle accident earlier this week, he said.

In a Father’s Day message on social media, Ramsay said he had a "really bad" accident while riding his bicycle in Connecticut. On X, formerly Twitter, he lifted his shirt and showed a massive bruise. He said he didn’t suffer any major injuries, but he’s "bruised up" and "looking like a purple potato."

That wouldn’t be the case if he hadn’t been wearing a helmet, he cautioned. On Instagram, Ramsay shared photos of the damaged helmet that he credits for saving his life.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay and Fox launching new food and entertainment platform 'Bite'

The 57-year-old Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen star urged everyone to wear a helmet while riding a bike.

"I don’t care how short the journey is," he warned. "They’ve got to wear a helmet."

He also thanked the doctors and nurses and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for taking care of him after the accident.