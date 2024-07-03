Gov. Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch team up for a new podcast

article

Oakland native Marshawn Lynch is teaming up with his longtime agent, but also Gov. Gavin Newsom for a new podcast.

The new podcast is called "Politickin'" and will present the governor in a way you've never heard him before, and "Beast Mode" Lynch exactly how you'd expect him, according to a description on the iHeartRadio website.

Doug Hendrickson is reportedly good friends with Newsom and has been for decades. The trio has spent the last six months working on the podcast.

Politickin's first episode will be released on July 15 and will be released weekly.

The podcast says the three will have conversations "that need to be had."