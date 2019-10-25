Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Kincade, Tick wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday as wildfires scorch both ends of the state—from Sonoma down to Los Angeles.

Newsom issued the emergency proclamation due to the Kincade Fire in the Northern part of the state and the Tick Fire burning in Southern California.

Both fires destroyed structures, homes, and spawned thousands of evacuations.

On Thursday, the governor announced that he secured a federal grant to provide resources to fight both fires. That funding allows local and state agencies to recover some costs associated with the wildfires.