Gov. Newsom orders bars to close throughout cities in California as coronavirus cases rise

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California is ordering bars to close in Los Angeles County and several other counties due to the rising spread of COVID-19.

Counties under this order include Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare.

The state is recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, and Ventura.

Los Angeles County officials have reported "significant increases'' in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rates in recent days, including 2,169 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional deaths reported Saturday.

Those numbers brought the county's totals to 95,371 cases and 3,285 fatalities.

According the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the seven-dayaverage of daily new cases is more than 1,900, an increase from the 1,379average two weeks ago.

There are 1,698 people currently hospitalized, which is higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.

