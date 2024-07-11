Gov. Newsom ramps up CHP presence in Oakland to combat 'unacceptable' lawlessness

Using a tow lot in Oakland as his backdrop and with the city's police chief and other law enforcement officers by his side, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced he’s again expanding the deployment of California Highway Patrol officers in the city, which has continued to face rampant incidents of car thefts, sideshows, and other crimes.

The program, which puts CHP officers on Oakland streets to support its police force, has led to the recovery of 1,142 stolen cars, the seizure of 55 guns linked to crimes, and the arrests of 562 suspects since February, according to the Governor’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Newsom revokes help to Alameda County DA

Newsom said the operation has made a difference, but crime remains a big problem in Oakland.

"While we are encouraged by some positive trends, the lawlessness we’re seeing on the streets of Oakland is unacceptable," the governor said. "Building on our partnership with local law enforcement, I'm deploying a new surge of CHP officers to help provide the people of Oakland and the East Bay the safety and security they deserve."

The latest move builds on an existing partnership between the state and the city of Oakland.

"As part of this CHP’s expanded operation, the Governor will quadruple the number of shifts officers conduct in Oakland and increase surge operations over the next four months in the city," Newsom's office said.

Next month will mark one year since the state's law enforcement partnership program was launched in the crime-plagued city.

It began with six CHP officers deployed on city streets. Then in February, the governor added 120 more CHP officers to Oakland and the East Bay to help fight crime.

KTVU reached out to Newsom's office for specifics on how many more officers will be in the city as part of the expansion but did not receive details by the time of this publication.

In response to the latest boost, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao released a statement expressing gratitude for the additional resources saying, "This partnership models good government that yields results and I thank the Governor once again for his continued support and shared commitment toward keeping all Oaklanders safe."

The increased deployment is set to go into effect on Monday and will focus on combatting organized crime, sideshows, carjackings, and other criminal activity.

"CHP will refer certain complex cases to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution," the Governor's Office said.