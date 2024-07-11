Newsom revokes offer to help Alameda County DA

Gov. Gavin Newsom is revoking his offer to dispatch attorneys to help prosecute crimes in Alameda County.

In a letter to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, the governor said her office has not taken steps to finalize this plan after months of communication.

His office said he hopes to help the county prosecute violent and drug-related crime.

But now, his office said the DA has essentially refused the offer.

"Despite our outreach, your office has yet to make use of these resources," Newsom’s Cabinet Secretary Ann Patterson wrote in a letter to Price’s office, first reported by POLITICO.

KTVU later obtained a copy of the letter.

The governor's office said the resources will now be shifted to Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office.

Price's communications director was copied on the letter. Her office did not immediately comment on Newsom's revocation of the help.

Meanwhile, Newsom on Thursday is increasing efforts to crack down on crime in the East Bay.



He is expected to talk about a new boost in public safety at a news conference.

Earlier this year, the governor increased state law enforcement in Oakland to try to prevent carjackings, retail theft and other violent crime.

That increase led to hundreds of arrests and the recovery of hundreds of stolen cars.



