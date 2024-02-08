Gov. Newsom sending state attorneys to help prosecute crimes in Alameda County

Days after he announced he would be sending state troopers in to help Oakland police make arrests, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he is sending prosecutors from the state to help prosecute "serious and complex" cases in Alameda County amid a crime surge.

Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta made a joint announcement on Thursday, describing this development as a "partnership" with Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price to increase the capacity to prosecute suspects involved in violent crimes, serious drug-related crimes, and property crimes — including retail theft and auto burglary — in Oakland and the East Bay.

Price has pitched herself as a progressive.

But at least publicly, she seemed to welcome the prosecutorial help, even though her administration, and the past administration, has never complained that they've been short of attorneys.

"I welcome the support from the Governor in this fight against organized retail crime and the scourge of fentanyl in our community," Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement distributed by Newsom’s office.

The California Department of Justice has independent prosecutorial authority and, as part of this partnership, is expected to prosecute big cases targeting major criminal networks in Oakland and the East Bay, Newsom's Office said. Lawyers will be sent from the California National Guard and the state’s Department of Justice.

It's unclear how long this partnership will last. It's also unclear how many state prosecutors will be part of the effort.

Pamela Price, Alameda County District Attorney, talks to the Chronicle editorial board on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo By Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Patterning after a model developed as part of the state’s San Francisco partnership, CalGuard will deploy prosecutors to work as deputized assistant District Attorneys in Price's office and will provide investigative and analytical support to identify criminal networks, Newsom's Office said.

Cases will be investigated and developed "in cooperation with local and federal law enforcement partners." The specifics were not spelled out.

"An arrest isn’t enough. Justice demands that suspects are appropriately prosecuted," Newsom said in a statement. "Whether it’s ‘bipping’ or carjacking, attempted murder or fentanyl trafficking, individuals must be held accountable for their crimes using the full and appropriate weight of the law."

It's Newsom's latest tough-on-crime approach.

This week, he announced the deployment of 120 CHP officers to the East Bay as part of a law enforcement surge operation, targeting auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement.

And last month, Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries.

Last year, Newsom announced what he described as the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

All this focus and resources come as crime in Oakland is rising compared to some other urban cities in the state.

In 2023, violent crime in Oakland rose 21% compared to the year before, robbery increased 38%, and vehicle theft increased 45%.

However, in cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, data shows the opposite trend, where violent crime has been going down.