Grandparents, grandson hospitalized after Alameda house fire

Two grandparents and their grandson were hospitalized early Monday morning following a house fire in Alameda.

One of the relatives was taken to a burn unit and the other two suffered smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Buena Vista Avenue near Eighth Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, they found one person who had run out to safety and they had to rescue two more people stuck inside, pulling them out through a side window.

Those grandparents are in critical condition, firefighters said, likely due to smoke inhalation.

The family had been celebrating Mother's Day and the grandmother's birthday.

A total of 27 firefighters arrived at the scene to put it out.

Fire Chief Nick Luby said the cause and the origin of the fire have not yet been determined.

"It could be anything," Luby said. "Sometimes its electrical, sometimes candles left burning, sometimes a fire place. At this point, we're in the initial stages of this investigation and we're doing everything we can to determine what started this incident."